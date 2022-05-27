Bathinda (Punjab): Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government has suspended Balwinder Singh, RTO, Bathinda, in connection with the issuance of permits to private transporters. It is learnt that this action was being taken in connection with the recent raid on the Bathinda RTO office by the authorities. Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar had passed strict directions over the matter. The Minister also warned RTO Bathinda to "abandon the culture of traditional parties". It may be recalled that on the day the raid was carried out by Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar at the RTO office in Bathinda, the private transporters were sitting in the RTO office.

