Tarn Taran (Punjab): A six-member gang of robbers, wielding arms, have waylaid a motorcyclist and took away his two-wheeler, Rs 44,000 cash and ATM card. The armed robbery took place near Pandori Gola village of Tarn Taran district. The victim of robbery is identified as one Manjinder Singh, a resident of Jandiala Chowk in Tarn Taran.

Manjinder was returning from the village after collecting money and was on his way to pick up children, said police sources. The robbers reached the spot in advance, threatened their victim by wielding pistol and robbed him. After the incident, the police reached the spot and are investigating the matter. In this regard, the investigating officer concerned said that they visited the spot and started searching for the accused. Further investigation is on, he added.