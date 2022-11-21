Moga (Punjab): A drug addict man killed his wife after she refused to give him money for his addiction on Monday morning. Police sources said that the occurred in the Chakkiwala area of the Moga district.

They further revealed that the accused identified as Nilam Kaur was in the kitchen when the accused identified as Paramjit Singh asked her for money. " When she refused Paramjit first stabbed her with a knife but when the knife broke he hit her on the head with a pan 10 times and she died on the spot," said one of the relatives of the deceased.

Paramjit's mother said that no one was home when the incident took place. Police said that after killing his wife Paramjit went to the Moga Police Station and confessed his crime following which he was arrested.