Ludhiana (Punjab): Ludhiana STF (Special Task Force) arrested drug smuggler Harmanjit alias Goldie and recovered 2.25 kg heroin worth Rs 8 lakhs, 8 VIP stickers vehicles, Gypsys, and many other luxury cars on Friday.

According to the STF officials, "the court had declared Harmanjit alias Goldie a fugitive. For a long time, Ludhiana Police and Special Task Force Ludhiana could not tack him down since he was using cars with black windows and VVIP stickers and no one noticed him. But now, he has been remanded into police custody."

STF also said that the accused has acquired properties worth crores through drug smuggling. Due to constant checking and sudden road blockade on Friday, 1.25 kg of heroin was recovered from his scooter. The STF and Ludhiana police then raided his house and recovered 800 grams of drugs worth Rs 8 lakh and luxury vehicles with black windows and VIP stickers, and gypsies.

A total of 2 kg 50 grams of heroin was recovered in the raid. STF officials also said that a big drug network might soon be exposed. Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan vowed to make Punjab drug-free in his vote campaign. He has been taking measures to curb the drug menace in the state.