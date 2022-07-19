Ludhiana: A local court sent Lok Insaaf Party chief and former MLA Simarjit Singh Bains to police remand for a day in a case of trespassing and obstructing employees from doing their duty in Verka Milk Plant, Ferozepur road. Bains is already in judicial custody for 14 days in a rape case. He has been declared a proclaimed offender in the case which was registered in June 2018.

A police official said Bains was accused of trespassing in the Verka Milk Plant and obstructing the employees from doing their duty. The sections related to the attempt to murder under 307 and two others have been added to his charge sheet. Bains' lawyer said that he will file an application in court for the next course of action.