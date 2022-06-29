GURDASPUR: A woman drug inspector and her subordinate employee have been arrested by police on charges of seeking bribes at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar. The arrests were made by Gurdaspur police following a complaint by a chemist from Gurdaspur city on the government's official WhatsApp number announced recently by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Police said that during the subsequent probe, it came to light that a Class IV employee working in the Drugs Department was demanding money to issue a chemist's license. Police reached Amritsar on Wednesday morning to conduct a raid in the New Amritsar area but the woman drug inspector went into hiding before the Gurdaspur police finally nabbed her along with the employee.

