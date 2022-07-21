Moga: Kussa village in Punjab's Moga is back in the limelight after the encounter of sharpshooter Manpreet Manu and his accomplice Jagroop Singh Rupa allegeldy involved in the murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala. The duo was gunned down by the police at Bhakna village of Amritsar district. After the encounter with gangster Manpreet Manu, there is a relative peace in the village of Kussa Manpreet.

The village had hit international headlines after Manpreet's role in Moosewala's murder came to the fore. In the disclosure made by Delhi Police a few days ago, it was Manpreet Manu who attacked Sidhu Moosewala with AK 47 and killed him. Villagers in Kussa said that Manpreet Manu was earlier a carpenter and used to run a carpenter shop in the village with his 2 brothers.

They said that a man from village Rangian once came to Manu's house with the intention of attacking him, but when Manpreet Manu attacked the man in defense, the latter died after which Manu went to jail. Later, Manu continued to be in and out of jail even as he along with his younger brother Gurdeep Singh Gora killed another young man.

After the murder, Manpreet Manu went to jail again with his brother and were involved in gang rivalries which recently culminated in Moosewala's murder. Moose Wala was shot dead in Moosa village in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

