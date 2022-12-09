Ferozepur(Punjab): The officials at the Ferozepur jail on Friday recovered 7 mobile phones, 10 cigarette boxes, and 4 data cables from the lock-up during a search operation here. The officials also said that the material was thrown across the jail border by unknown persons, while the officials are trying to trace their identities.

SHO Mohit Dhawan said that the police have registered a case against the accused detainee at the city police station. Meanwhile, the police are trying to take help from the CCTV footage around the jail premises as well as the interrogation of the accused to identify the external miscreants.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, the Ludhiana jail officials have also recovered 9 mobile phones from prisoners, after they got into a brutal fight amongst themselves. Three prisoners were injured during this fight, the police officials informed. A case has been registered in the Ludhiana Central Jail by Assistant Superintendent Suraj Mall in this regard.

The prisoners involved in the clash have been identified as Deepak, Aniket, Siva Bhatti, Ankush Kumar, Rohit, and Darpan Singla. While Deepak, Darpan, and Rohit have been injured, the rest of them have been warned because of the ruckus.

While two of the injured prisoners were sent to the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana, one was admitted to the hospital built in the Central Jail of Ludhiana. All three have sustained injuries on their heads and have been given stitches, the Ludhiana jail officials informed.