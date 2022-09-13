Amritsar: Information of bomb threat at Springdale senior school in Amritsar was proved to be a hoax, informed DCP (Detective) MS Bhullar on September 12. “We got information about a bomb threat at Springdale senior school in Amritsar. After the probe, we confirmed that it was a fake threat by a student of the same school. FIR has been registered against two persons, and one was arrested,” informed DCP (Detective) MS Bhullar.