Chandigarh: Jailed Sikh leader Balwant Singh Rajoana has written a letter to the Sikh community urging them to vote for his sister Kamaldeep Kaur in the upcoming Sangrur by-election. In the letter, Rajoana, who is lodged in Patiala Central Jail after his conviction for his alleged role in the assassination of former Chief Minister Beant Singh, urged the Sikh community to help his sister win the Sangrur by-election.

In the letter shared on social media by the Shiromani Akali Dal, Rajoana also raised questions on the credibility of the other candidates in the fray. “Voting for the Congress meant strengthening the hand of the Gandhi family who had attacked the Golden Temple in 1984. Voting for the BJP means strengthening the hands of the Modi government which has claimed the lives of 700 people in the farmers' struggle,” he said.

Rajoana urged the Sikhs not to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party either “because it will strengthen the hands of Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha to run Punjab from Delhi”. He also lashed out at SAD candidate Simranjit Singh Mann, claiming that he “claims to be a militant, who lives in women's quarters and is given visas by national agencies to travel to all countries”.

“To vote for these parties is to spoil their vote,” he said. Urging people to vote for his sister Kamaldeep Kour, Rajoana said she has “witnessed many hardships during the struggle”. “Even today she is fighting for her brothers who have been in jail for a long time”, he said while appealing to the Sikh community to “rise above partisanship and fraud, and vote in the elections”.