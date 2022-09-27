Chandigarh: Sleuths from the Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested Parveen Kumar, the principal chief conservator of forest and wildlife, on graft charges. Legal action was initiated against Kumar under the Prevention of Corruption Act. An FIR was registered against him under sections 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the IPC and 7, 7(A), 13(1), 13(2) at the police station concerned. The FIR was filed by Flying Squad-one, while a further investigation into the case is underway.

Speaking about the matter further, the spokesperson of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said, "While investigating the alleged corruption prevailing in the state forest department, it was found that during the last five years allocation of choice posting was rampant in the forest department, cutting of Khair trees was unabated, issuance of No Objection Certificate for setting up of commercial establishments, purchase of tree guards worth crores of rupees and other incriminating oral, documentary and circumstantial evidence surfaced during the investigation against Parveen Kumar, the principal chief conservator of forest, wildlife." A case was registered based on these findings, the official said.