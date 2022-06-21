Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau Monday arrested 2008 batch IAS officer Sanjay Popli and his assistant secretary Sandeep Vats in a corruption case. The operation was carried out late Monday evening when Popli was shopping with his wife in Sector-17 of Chandigarh where he was arrested.

He has been booked under FIR No. 9, Sections 7, 7A and 120B of the Corruption Act at Mohali Vigilance Bureau police station. Sandeep Vats, assistant secretary to Popli was arrested from Jalandhar. The two will be produced in court by the Vigilance Bureau, where they will be remanded for questioning. Popli has been accused of taking bribes from sewerage contractors.

It is alleged that the IAS officer was the CEO of the Water and Sewerage Board when his then assistant secretary Sandeep VAts demanded 7 per cent of the total amount from a contractor in Nawanshahr. The contractor had lodged a complaint on June 3 with the CM Helpline Number, along with a 17-minute recording of the complaint, after which an investigation was initiated and action was taken.

