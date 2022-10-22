Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday said it has booked a head constable posted in Sangrur district for demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to help a man in a case. A spokesperson of the bureau said Head Constable Harmanjeet Singh was booked on the basis of an online complaint lodged by Pappu Singh, a resident of Bagrian in Malerkotla district.

In his complaint, Pappu Singh alleged that the head constable demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to help him in the case registered with the police. The spokesperson said that after verification of the facts and the material evidence, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused. (PTI)