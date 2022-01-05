Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia on his anticipatory bail plea in a drug case registered against him and order a stay on his arrest.

Justice Lisa Gill will hear the response of the government to the arguments raised on Majithia's plea on Monday.

A case was registered under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Mohali on December 20. Mohali Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Bikram Singh Majithia, thus he moved the High Court.

The senior Akali Dal leader is represented by senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, R.S advocate DS Sobti and Arshdeep Singh Cheema, while the Punjab government is represented by senior advocates P Chidambaram.

Further, the bail plea argued that arresting Majithia is an electoral gimmick. The Congress government in Punjab is threatening the officials to register false cases against the senior leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), including the petitioner while three DGPs were changed in three months.

The police officers were forced to wrongly implicate the petitioner or transfer the charge sheet so that the petitioner face dire consequences, the petition said.

DGP Chattopadhyay has a long-standing personal enmity with the SAD leadership and has been appointed to please Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is the arch-rival of the petitioner, the petition said.

