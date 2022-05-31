Chandigarh: The Punjab government is now embroiled in a controversy over the withdrawal of security provided to more than 423 people. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the state government on what basis security was withdrawn and if the security was taken back, then how the list came into the public domain. The Punjab Government will have to submit a sealed report to the court in this regard during the next hearing.

Former Congress MLA OP Soni, on Monday, filed a petition in the High Court challenging the order withdrawing his security. He said that he was entrusted with the task of erecting barbed wire fencing on the Indo-Pak border. It was then that he was provided Z-category security. Now, all of a sudden, 19 jawans were taken back from his security. The petitioner further stated that this is totally unfair because when his protection has been reduced, former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal and Sukhjinder Randhawa still continue to enjoy Z category protection.

Apart from OP Soni, more than 423 people whose security has been reduced, have filed petitions before the High Court. Akali leader Vir Singh Lopoke has also filed a petition in the High Court against the withdrawal of security. On his plea, the High Court issued notice to the Punjab government, ordering immediate provision for two security personnel.

The High Court while expressing concern over the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, questioned the Punjab Government whether full information of every person was collected at the time of withdrawal of security.

Additional Solicitor General Satyapal Jain on behalf of the Union Government said that the central government also takes care of the security provided to various people. "The security of some people was reduced or taken back, but the matter was never made public. Making the matter public is tantamount to endangering the safety of such people," he told the court.