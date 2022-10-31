Chandigarh: The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana on Monday announced an indefinite strike following the mobile seizure of a lawyer by NIA during a raid in connection with a case to probe an “emerging nexus” between terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers.

Santokhwinder Singh Grewal, HCBA, President said, "We have demanded back the mobile over which they (NIA) have said that they will be returning it by October 27 once the FSL report comes. We sent a reminder to them on 28th as well. Later, we had a meeting with the bar members and it was decided that until the phone was returned we will be going on indefinite strike."

On October 18th, NIA raided the residence of Shelly Sharma, a senior lawyer at the High Court of Punjab and Haryana and also the counsel of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang case in the District Court of Chandigarh. During the raid, NIA had seized documents, two mobile phones, and a laptop as alleged by the lawyer after the raid.

The alleged raid of the NIA against the advocate was condemned by many lawyers of the Punjab and Haryana High court and the district court.