Patna: An unidentified youth, who was lynched for sacrilege to the 'Nishan Sahib' at a Gurdwara in Kapurthala district of Punjab, has a Bihar connection. A woman living in Patna has claimed to be the deceased's sister.

She told the Kapurthala police her brother's name is 'Ankit' and to prove her point, she has sent Aadhaar Card, enrollment slips and other documents asked for by the Punjab police for identification purpose of the body.

The deceased sister talked to Kapurthala police over phone and told them that the lynched youth was her brother and whose name is 'Ankit'. But she didn't know, how her brother reached Kapurthala.

On the other hand, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Upendra Sharma, said that he has learnt that Punjab olice had asked for ID cards for the deceased, but they have not contacted us in this regard.

"At the local level in Patna, no body came forward to provide information to the police," said the SSP, adding, "We will provide all possible help to our Punjab counterparts, if they approach for the same."

It has also been learnt from the source that the Patna woman, who claims to be the victim's sister, has been planning to sent her relative to Kapurthala. Whereas, Punjab police was matching the documents sent from Patna.

Punjab Police are also contemplating to ask the victim's sister to come to Kapurthala for the identification of the dead youth's body.