Chandigarh: The Punjab government has withdrawn the security provided to 424 people, including politicians, religious leaders, former Rajya Sabha members, former MLAs, former Speakers, retired police personnel and others. The prominent faces whose security has been withdrawn include Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Inderbir Singh Bularia, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Anil Sareen, former Speaker Rana KP, Lakhbir Singh Lakha, Indu Bala, Darshan Singh Brar, Sidhu Musewala, Ganeev Kaur Majithia, Kuljit Nagra, Madan Lal Jalalpur, Surjit Dhiman, Hardial Singh Kamboj, Rupinder Ruby, Fateh Jang Bajwa, Sukhpal Bhullar, Dinesh Singh Babbu, Sanjay Talwar, Jagdev Singh Kamalu, Harminder Singh Gill, Badwinder Ladi, Jagtar Singh Jagga, Davinder Singh Ghubaya, Nirmal Singh Satrana, Amrik Singh Dhillon, Joginderpal Bhoa, Dharmbir Agnihotri, Tikshan Sood and Inderbir Singh Bularia.

The list also includes the names of religious leaders, including Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and Dera Radha Swami Satsang Beas and many other religious leaders. In addition, the security of former DGP Mohammad Mustafa and MF Farooqi has also been withdrawn. The move comes barely a month after the Punjab government reduced the security of former ministers, MLAs and MPs.

Among 184 people, the security for the family of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was withdrawn. Apart from it, the security of the son of former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was also withdrawn. Security was also withdrawn for former Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal's son Arjun Badal and Capt Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh.