Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday withdrew its order to remove posters of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Jagtar Singh Hawara from government buses across the state. The government's decision to withdraw the order comes after it was met with protests organised by Sikh groups, who claimed that their religious sentiments had been hurt.

The opposition party BJP called for a boycott of the assembly following the government's decision to withdraw the order. BJP leader Subhash Sharma said the withdrawal of the order was proof that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his government were slaves to the Khalistani forces within Punjab. He claimed that the CM decided to take back his order to please the very people, who were responsible for disrupting peace and harmony in Punjab.

The State government had issued an order to remove all photos of religious leaders Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and Jagtar Singh Hawara from the state RTC buses. However, this decision was met with protests from Dal Khalsa and other Sikh groups. Many leaders from the protesting groups were arrested after they tried to paste pictures of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on the buses once again.