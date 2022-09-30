Chandigarh: The Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that 42 FIRs were pending investigation against sitting and former MPs and MLAs in the state as on September 14, while 99 cases were pending trial in courts against MPs and MLAs in the state.

As the matter came up for a resumed hearing, Punjab Additional Advocate-General Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala placed before the bench an affidavit filed by Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Litigation, Bureau of Investigation, Sarabjit Singh.

The Bench, during the previous date of hearing, had warned the two states regarding the imposition of heavy costs if a compliance report of its previous orders was not submitted. It also made it clear that the costs would be imposed upon the officials responsible to file the affidavit or status report and would be recovered from his/ her salary.

The direction came after the Bench asserted compliance report by way of an affidavit had not been submitted by Haryana and Punjab within the time stipulated. “This is a fit case where heavy cost should be imposed upon the respondents. But keeping in view the fact that last opportunity has been prayed for, we adjourn the case”.

The HC division bench has been hearing the suo motu matter pertaining to the pendency of cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs.