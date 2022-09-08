Chandigarh: The Punjab government has announced new regulations over the operations of recreational swings at parks and fairs after Sunday's swing mishap in phase 8 of Mohali in which six persons were injured. As per police, the giant swing set up at the Dussehra ground came crashing down from a height of 30 feet with several people onboard on Sunday night.

Police sources said that the accident occurred due to a technical fault. After the swing accident in Mohali, the state government has now issued new instructions over swing operations according to which permission from the local authorities is mandatory failing which a case will be registered against the operators. Along with this, a committee will also be formed to monitor the fairs.

As per the instructions the operators will have to intimate the concerned authorities about the swings beforehand. Locals said that there was a rush of visitors at the fair ground due to Sunday being a holiday. The video of the Sunday's mishap went viral on social media.