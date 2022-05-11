Chandigarh: The Punjab government has distributed appointment letters to the newly appointed candidates in the Health, Medical Education, and Irrigation Department. The appointment letters were distributed at a function by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann where Health Minister Dr. Vijay Singla was also present. Addressing the gathering, Bhagwant Mann said that unemployment was the "biggest symptom and the root cause of misery in Punjab".

He said that when children do not get employment, they get mentally disturbed. CM Mann said that the youth of Punjab has a "lot of degrees but no employment". "When young people with degrees went to the previous governments to get jobs, their turbans were stripped off so that they could be kept unemployed," he said. Mann said that due to unemployment youth "go astray and get addicted to drugs".

"If the youth had employment then they would go to work in the morning and come home in the evening and would not have time for wrongdoing. Employment solves many problems". Chief Minister also called newly appointed staff "members of the government family" and asked them to "suggest new ideas to improve work". "We will try our best not to get in trouble and keep things simple," Mann said.

On the occasion, Mann said that they will try not to effect transfers in the administration. He said that the government will try to post employees in their localities "so that the work can be done diligently". The Chief Minister also said that the "number of girls receiving appointment letters being higher is a matter of pride and people would not kill their daughters in the womb".

Bhagwant Mann said that appointment letters would be distributed every month asking youth to stop holding dharnas. "Gradually everyone will be given appointment letters," he said. Mann said that a lot of provisions will be incorporated into the forthcoming budget. "The government will bring your money back to you, now the style of previous governments will not work. We have to replenish the treasury," he said.

The CM further said that it was being "ascertained how the treasury was emptied and action would be taken against those responsible".

