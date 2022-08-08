Tarn Taran (Punjab): Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Laljit Singh Bhullar toured villages of the Khem Karan constituency to check the spread of lumpy skin disease in cows. According to sources, after visiting some dairy farms, he reached the residence of Parminder Singh Bawa at Manakpura village of Khemkaran constituency where a dairy farm has been opened by Parminder in which 15 cows died of lumpy skin disease.

While interacting with him, Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar shared his grief with the family and said, "The Punjab government is working day and night to control the lumpy skin disease. So, control the disease veterinary doctors are being deputed to each district in the State to curb the lumpy skin disease."

Also read: Lumpy disease: Rajasthan worst hit state

He further said, "Adequate arrangements are being made by a team of doctors to deal with the disease and vaccine is being provided on a large scale." He said that the Punjab government stands by the farmers as they have to face natural calamities all the time. But now, sadly, they are facing the heat as their cows are falling prey to lumpy disease. He reiterated the Punjab government's support for farmers in the hour of crisis.