Sangrur: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday dedicated over 20 acres of land to India’s largest bioenergy plant, constructed at a cost of Rs 230 crore here. The minister, accompanied by Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri, said that the move aims to out the menace of paddy straw burning from the state.

Describing it as a red-letter day for the state, he said that this Bio-CNG project will produce biogas by the anaerobic digestion process and thereby solve the problem of stubble burning. Praising the company building the plant, Mann said that the Verbio Group has a strong association with its Indian subsidiary.

Highlighting that as a result of this project, the annual straw consumption in this unit will be 1.30 lakh tons, he said that it will help in solving the vexing problem of paddy straw burning. This will lead to an annual reduction of 1.50 lakh metric ton of pollutants and 20,000 MT of fly ash currently produced due to paddy straw burning, he added.

Talking about employment, Mann said this unit will guarantee employment to 1,000 youth and affect more than 5,000 families.