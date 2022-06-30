Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister S. Bhagwant Mann-led's state government has introduced the Petro Card/Fleet Card facility for the vehicles allotted to the Cabinet Ministers of the state. The State Transport Commissioner's Office commenced this facility after Finance Department authorized it.

Drivers deputed for the vehicles allotted to the ministers have been instructed to refuel the vehicles only at those petrol pumps where the Petro Card facility is available. The bills will be verified by the 5th of every month with an accurate amount and spent report on the summary sheet, failing which the Petro Card will be blocked and in case of loss of the Petro Card, the driver will be charged.

Drivers have also been directed to abide by the fuel limit and they will be solely responsible for violating the prescribed fuel limit while the drivers have been asked to fill in all the details on the duly signed summary sheet such as their name, mobile number, vehicle number, daily meter readings and the name of the minister whom the vehicle has been allocated.

Meanwhile, Punjab Transport Minister Mr. Laljit Singh Bhullar urged all the Cabinet Ministers to ensure strict adherence to the instructions by the concerned drivers deputed for their vehicles so that the facility of Petro Card could be operated smoothly.