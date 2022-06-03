Amritsar: In a significant move after the infamous murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, the Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government on Friday handed over the charge of Prisons to STF's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Harpreet Sidhu.

Sidhu, who is also currently serving for the State Task Force against drugs, will take the post over on an immediate basis from ADGP Varinder Kumar. Kumar was posted as Chief Director of the Vigilance Bureau.

The move is being looked at as the Mann government's targetted attempt to strengthen its watch over gangsters.