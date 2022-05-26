Amritsar: Punjab Governor BL Purohit on Thursday sent back the 'One MLA-One Pension' ordinance proposed by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, putting the party at a setback.

The notice sent to the party from the governor's office cited that the ordinance can be taken up later in June when the Punjab Assembly session is scheduled to be held and that there is no need to bring it in now. The notice also further asked the Mann government to pass a bill in this regard in the Punjab Assembly and send it.

After forming the new government in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann had decided on 'One MLA-One Pension'.On May 2, the government had approved the “one MLA, one pension” move, which would make former MLAs eligible for a single pension irrespective of the number of terms served by them.

The Cabinet had approved an amendment to the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Act, 1977. The government’s move is expected to save Rs 19.53 crore per annum.