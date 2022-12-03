Chandigarh: Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI's tacit support the drone infiltrations has set the alarm bells ringing in the Central and state security apparatus. Expressing concern over the frequent drone intrusions, Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit said, "These activities have been going on from across the border. It is a matter of concern especially when the Punjab government claimed that security in six districts was reviewed."

Replying to the governor's apprehension, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson A Ahibab Grewal said, "The Punjab government is fully aware of security concerns. The Punjab DGP has been authorized to take a call on security matters. The party respects the governor's sentiments on security. But the security matter should not be given a political color."

BJP leader Harjit Grewal meanwhile said, "We are also concerned about the security of the bordering areas. Illegal mining activities in bordering areas must be stopped. The governor has also flagged the issue. Besides, the intrusion of drones to our side from Pakistan and drug smuggling activities are two major areas of concern that need to be addressed."