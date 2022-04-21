Chandigarh: The Bhagwant Mann government has warned all the contractors against illegal mining and sealed all the crushers of Kheda Kamlot. The Mining Minister Harjot Bains had an important meeting with the authorities and issued the warning that the outstanding amount of illegal mining should be immediately deposited with the Mining Department.

Harjot Bains also said the policy would come into force in six months which will provide cheap sand to the common man. He added that strict action will be taken against illegal mining and the sand mafia will be completely eradicated from Punjab. The Minister also clarified that tainted mining officers would not be spared under any circumstances.

Consequently, the mining department would start self-propelled mining sites in Amritsar and Moga to provide sand to the general public at reasonable prices. Earlier, during the election campaign, the Aam Aadmi Party had promised to eradicate the illegal sand mafia from Punjab.

