Bathinda: The Punjab government schools are gearing up for parent teacher meetings (PTM). The government has announced that schools will have PTM on last Saturday of this year, which falls on December 31. Besides teachers have given their sharp reaction on it. They said that the state government is trying to hide its failures through PTM. They further say most of the non-academic work is being executed by the teachers so they do not get proper time to teach their students.

Referring to the PTM meetings, teacher Resham Singh said that the government is not working as a welfare state. There can be no improvement in the education sector currently because non-academic work is being assigned to the teachers. That is why it has become very difficult for them to find time for the students. They are working as BLO (Booth level Officer) two days in a week, he pointed out.

Singh further said that the correspondence becomes so much that time is wasted preparing those replies. He said that the government cannot strengthen the educational system unless and until the children of political bosses and bureaucrats enrol in government schools. If their wards enrolled in these schools then they will do something to enhance the school infrastructure and system as well.

Meanwhile, the head teacher Gurbaz Singh said that the Punjab government has arranged a meeting with the parents. It was happening earlier too. Although the Punjab government wants to increase the number of students in schools through these meetings. But first the number of teachers in the school should have to be increased, he added.

Singh said that due to this meeting, he could not teach students today. There is a severe shortage of computer teachers and clerks in the school so their work is being executed by the teachers only. Due to such work, students education is getting affected. The Punjab government should propagate whatever it wants through these meetings, first recruit the staff and build infrastructure in schools, the teacher said, adding that rest of things will automatically improve.