Amritsar: Police have arrested three persons, including a girl, in connection with a murder of a youth in a shooting incident outside Khalsa College for Women in Amritsar on Wednesday. The youth Lovepreet Singh along with his friend Gursimran Singh were injured in the shooting incident after an argument between two sides and later succumbed to injuries.

Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said, "Maninder Singh of Kathunangal, Jashan Kumar of Kot Khalsa, and another young girl are accused and have been arrested in the case. They have been produced in the court and were remanded into police custody for five days," he said.

He also said that further raids were on to arrest the remaining suspects in the case. He said Jashan was a student of Khalsa College and known to the accused. He was accompanying them when the incident took place. He said as the investigations were still on, they could not divulge more details, as it would hamper the probe.

Lovepreet and his friend Gursimran Singh of Aliwal village in Batala had a quarrel with the accused over a female friend. This took an ugly turn when the accused shot at them. They were critically injured by gunshot wounds and were rushed to a private hospital, where Lovepreet succumbed to his injuries, while Gursimran was still under treatment.

The Police Commissioner said the incident was an outcome of a personal enmity over a female friend.

