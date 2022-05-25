Hoshiarpur: A case has been registered against Garhshankar police in Punjab for allegedly filing a false drug case against a youth, who died over two and half years ago. Garhshankar police had on May 20 registered a case under the NDPA Act against 13 persons, including six women, belonging to the nearby village Donowal Khurd and arrested seven persons on charges of drug dealing.

The police charge sheet also named Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa, son of Surjit Singh, a resident of Denowal Khurd. However, Deepa's father Surjit Singh, son of Nandu Ram, after coming to know about the charge sheet complained to the police that his son Gurdeep Singh had died on December 6, 2019. The family also has his death certificate, Surjit said.

The family complained to Hoshiarpur Police Chief and SC Commission Chandigarh about a false case against their deceased son and said that they were facing embarrassment in society. Surjit demanded justice while saying an inquiry be conducted into the matter by a gazetted officer.

Confirming the same, SP Garhshankar Narinder Singh Aujla said that a case has been registered into the matter and an inquiry is being conducted in this regard.

