Tarn Taran: Gangster Jagrup Rupa, who was allegedly involved in the killing of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, was killed, along with gangster Manu Kusa in an encounter on Wednesday, was cremated on Thursday night. The duo was killed during a four-hour-long operation at village Bhakna of Attari where they were hiding in an old mansion built in a deserted area.

Also read: Two gangsters killed in encounter between police and Moosewala killers

A post-mortem of both the gangsters was conducted at the government hospital in Amritsar on Thursday night. After the post-mortem of gangster Jagroop Roopa was completed at around 1 am, the body was handed over to his family, who took the body and left for the village Tarn Taran where he was cremated at night.

It is noteworthy that Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered in the Mansa district of Punjab on May 29, a day after the State government withdrew his security. At the time of the incident, Moose Wala's brother and a friend were also travelling in his vehicle and were injured in the attack. The assailants fired about 30 rounds at Moose Wala, killing him on the spot.