Jalandhar/Patiala(Punjab): Four persons were allegedly murdered in two separate incidents in Punjab's Jalandhar and Patiala late on Tuesday night. According to police, a security guard in Jalandhar's Shiv Nagar identified as Sunil Ram Bai shot dead his wife and mother-in-law using his licensed revolver.

Upon being informed about the incident, Jalandhar DCP Jaskaran Singh Teja rushed to the spot with a large police contingent. " The accused has been arrested. He killed his wife and mother-in-law with his licensed revolver. The weapon has been confiscated," the DCP said.

As for the incident in Jalandhar one person called Gurmukh Singh allegedly killed his wife (45) and daughter (19) on Tuesday. According to police, the incident took place at Bhunarheri village in Jalandhar district. Police sources said that there were often quarrels in the family adding that the two women were killed with a sharp weapon. Police said that the accused is currently absconding.