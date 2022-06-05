Jalandhar (Punjab): With the arrest of five more accused including two shooters and their associates, the total number of arrests in the murder case of Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian has reached nine, police said.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, SSP Jalandhar Rural Police Swapna Sharma said that Manjot Kaur, a resident of Sangrur, and Yadwinder Singh, a resident of Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh are the latest to be arrested in the case. He also said that during the investigation police seized seven pistols including five of foreign origin and three vehicles from the accused.

"The main accused Harvinder Singh alias Fauji trained the other accused, provided them vehicles, weapons used in the murder, and safe accommodation," the SSP said adding that they also conducted recce before executing the murder.

He also said that Harvinder, who retired from the Army, in February, has been charged with murder, armed robbery and extortion in various districts of Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh in several other cases. According to police, during interrogation, another accused Vikas Mahale had revealed his involvement in several other murder cases in Punjab which was not known to the investigators. Sandeep was murdered during a kabaddi tournament in village Malian at around 6 pm on March 14.