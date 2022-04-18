Rupnagar (Punjab): Five people including a child were killed in a road accident near Ahmedpur village in Punjab's Rupnagar district on Monday. The incident took place when a car in which they were traveling fell into the Bhakra canal after being rammed from behind by a private bus. Police said that while the bodies of two men, two women, and a child were recovered from the mangled vehicle, two children are feared to have been washed away by the strong currents.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravinder Singh who visited the spot said that the car with a Rajasthan registration number plate heading for Sikar in Rajasthan. He also said that the deceased were residents of Sikar. He also said that the bus belonging to a private company has been seized and the driver arrested. Police said that they are trying to contact the family members of the deceased.

