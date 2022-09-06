Ludhiana: Five people, including three children, died after a speeding car hit an electric pole late at night on Monday in Ludhiana of Punjab, police said on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as driver Rajesh Kumar, his five-year-old daughter Jasmin, Rajesh's sister-in-law Sajjan, a resident of Pratap Nagar, and her two daughters, Khushi, three-year-old, and Mahi, five-year-old.

Kumar's wife has been injured in the accident. It is learnt that Kumar was driving the car at 100 km per hour and lost control of the vehicle which hit the electric pole. Kumar's wife has been admitted to the CMC hospital in critical condition. Soon after the accident, a police team reached the spot and started the investigation. The car has been badly damaged in the accident.