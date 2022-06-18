Punjab: Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, Punjab unit, has been gearing up to oppose the Union government's move to recruit youths of the country for short-term in the Army under Agnipath Yojana.

Speaking on the occasion, the president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) said, "It's a pre-planned conspiracy of the Union government, in which our children will be given the training to operate guns and mortars, and then later big corporate houses will employ them in their setup. The government is working for extending the benefit to big industrial houses. Despite countrywide protest over the Agnipath scheme, the Central government has not yet decided to give a relook to the decision."

Youths are on the streets fighting for their rights and it's our responsibility to support them. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, Punjab unit, will convene a meeting in this regard soon, said the president of BKU, Ekta Ugrahan.

In a joint press statement issued by president Joginder Singh Ugraha and general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokari Kalan, said, "Under the Agnipath scheme only 25 percent soldiers will be retained while the remaining 75 percent will be superannuated. The government has taken the path of privatization. Earlier also, the governments were allocating defense contracts to foreign companies for the supply of military armaments to the Armed forces."