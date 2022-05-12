Chandigarh: A court in Punjab has ordered a farmer to pay Rs 55 lakh compensation to the family of a policeman killed in an accident involving the tractor, which the farmer sold over a decade ago. Raghbir Singh from village Pahra near Gurdaspur sold his old tractor to another farmer in 2010. In 2012, a policeman was killed in an accident in the Batala area.

A case was filed in the court seeking compensation from the tractor driver after the death of the policeman. The court ordered Raghbir to pay Rs 55 lakh as compensation to the family of the policeman to the farmer's utter shock. On May 16, the court ordered the attachment of two acres of land belonging to Raghbir. The farmer wondered how he was liable to pay the compensation when he had sold the tractor years ago. It has been learnt that at the time of selling the tractor, the buyer had not registered the vehicle in his name. Meanwhile, the Kisan Jathabandi appealed to the Punjab government and the Punjabis living abroad to help Raghbir Singh in this hour of need by providing him financial assistance.