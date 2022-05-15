Faridkot: While most farmers use chemical fertilizers and other chemicals to get higher crop yields, there are some farmers who believe in a clean environment and natural farming. One such farmer is Jagmeet Singh of Beguwala village in Faridkot district who cultivates about 10 acres of his family land by adopting natural farming.

Fruits and shade plants are seen standing side by side in Jagmeet's fields, while most farmers cut down the trees for fear of crop failure. But Jagmeet exploits it to his benefit. Jagmeet said that ever since he stopped burning the agricultural stubble in the fields, the amount of chemical fertilizers in the fields has been decreasing every year, which has resulted in increasing the fertility of his fields in comparison to fellow farmers.

The farmer said that he sows wheat seeds without setting fire to the stubble of paddy. He also said that he has been sowing paddy directly in his fields without transplantation for the last 3 years, which is very profitable. He said that he does not spend much on paddy crops but the profit is quite high. He said that the cost was half that of other farmers.

He also appealed to the rest of the farmers to stop setting fire to their fields and avoid excessive chemical fertilizers and save their lands from becoming barren. Speaking on the occasion, Jagmeet Singh's father said that at first, it seemed that Jagmeet was making a mistake, “but when the results came, we also started supporting it”.

“We are satisfied that we have also made our land disease-free and now we are getting good harvest at low cost”.

Also read: Stubble burning in Punjab may worsen air quality