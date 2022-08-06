Tarn Taran (Punjab): Family of a youth from Tarn Taran, who was arrested in connection with the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) packed with around 1.3 kg RDX near Shahabad in Kurukshetra district on Thursday, has pleaded his innocence and demanded his release. The youth Shamsher Singh was arrested after police recovered the explosive near the service lane on the Ambala-Delhi national highway 70 km from Chandigarh.

Police said Singh was involved in terror activities and had placed the IED recently. However, the family from Chohla Sahib village of Tarn Taran termed it a conspiracy to frame Singh in the case. Singh's mother said that her son is innocent and is working at an inverter battery shop in Chohla Sahib for the last two years after his father's death.

Singh has a younger brother and mother in the family. His mother said that he has never gone to Kurukshetra till date and alleged that he is being implicated. ASP Karan Goyal said that the explosive, switch, timer and battery were found in Singh's possession. Currently, the STF team is interrogating him in the Shahbad Markanda police station.