Amritsar: A fake message threatening terror attacks allegedly circulated by students at the DAV School in Punjab's Amritsar created panic, prompting police to beef up security around the school. Police said the perpetrators in the case cannot be arrested as they are minor students. However, they reassured that action warranted under the law will be taken against the students.

As per sources, the students first circulated the fake message via the social media platform Instagram, threatening a mass shooting at the school. Another message was soon circulated on WhatsApp, threatening to blow up the school. A Pakistani flag was used beside the message circulated in English and Urdu. Soon after the message went viral on Instagram and groups on WhatsApp, it created panic among the school staff and students in particular, as well as the common people around.

Also read: Lucknow police register case after circulation of fake message threatening to blow up RSS offices

Amritsar police tightened security outside the school even as the cyber cell of the police started investigating the viral message and within three hours, the police traced the case. As per cyber police, they have identified the students behind the misdemeanor. They further added that children cannot be arrested as they are minors, but action will be taken as per law.

Police have not yet revealed the identity of the culprits to the school administration. School principal Pallavi Sethi said that if the students' role is established, action will be taken against them.