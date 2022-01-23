Chandigarh: Former Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa, an advisor to state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, whose wife Razia Sultana is a party's candidate, was booked on Sunday for his 'hate speech' during canvassing in Malerkotla, the Muslim-dominated town. He has been booked for promoting enmity among communities.

Responding to the registration of the case, Mustafa said: "I did not target Hindus as is being alleged on social media. I used the word 'Fitne', which means lawbreakers. I was angry at a group of Muslims who had tried to attack me. I was warning them, not Hindus."

In his video, Mustafa was purportedly heard allegedly threatening Hindus with dire consequences if they organize events near his event during a public meeting on January 20.

Local AAP candidate Jamil-ur-Rehman said he had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Mustafa. "He threatened to beat up AAP workers and candidates," Rehman had said.

(IANS)