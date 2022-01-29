Amritsar: Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Congress President and party candidate from Amritsar East, filed his nomination papers at the RTO office in Amritsar today.

Sidhu had tweeted about it on Friday and said "Will file my nomination paper's tomorrow at 11:15."

Sidhu is a sitting MLA from the Amritsar East. He came to file his nomination with his supporters and after the filing of papers, he addressed the media.

Amritsar East Assembly seat has turned into a hot seat and will grab a lot of eyeballs in the upcoming Punjab polls with Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and the BJP engaged in an interesting tripartite battle.

While Akali Dal has fielded its commander Bikram Singh Majithia against Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, it is the BJP candidate who has got everyone talking. Jagmohan Singh Raju, an IAS officer serving as the Chief Resident Commissioner of Tamil Nadu House in the national capital, decided to quit the service and jump into politics. On Thursday, the BJP fielded Raju from Amritsar East.

Amritsar East at a glance

The first assembly election in Amritsar East was held in 1951. Sarup Singh had won the election. Baldev Prakash of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh was elected MLA from this seat three times in 1957, 1962, and 1967 elections. But in 1969 and 1972, Congress won the seat.

In 2012, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur won the seat on a BJP ticket. Earlier, Navjot Sidhu had won the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar on a BJP ticket. Sidhu had resigned after being convicted in one case and again won the Amritsar Lok Sabha by-election in 2007 on a BJP ticket. Sidhu parted ways with BJP when Arun Jaitley got the Amritsar Lok Sabha ticket in 2014.