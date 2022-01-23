Punjab Polls: Capt Amarinder Singh to contest from Patiala Urban
Published on: 1 hours ago
Chandigarh: Former Congress leader Capt Amarinder Singh has announced that he will be contesting in the upcoming Punjab elections from Patiala Urban. Along with him, he has also released a list of 22 candidates, who will be contesting the elections from Punjab Lok Congress.
Out of 22 candidates, 2 candidates from Majha, 3 from Doaba and 17 from Malwa region. The second list is likely to be released in two days, said former Punjab CM.
(More details awaited)
