Chandigarh: Eyeing the influence of deras and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the supreme institution of Sikhs, the top brass of BJP including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are not leaving any stone unturned to send a message to voters that they are close to the Sikh community. The two recently met Jathedar Sri Akal Takht and leaders of the big deras in run-up to the Assembly elections on February 20.

The Prime Minister created a stir in Punjab politics by meeting Gurinder Singh Dhillon, head of Dera Radha Swami Beas, the largest dera in Punjab. Shah, on the other hand, held a crucial meeting with Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht in a bid to impress Sikh voters. Another crucial development in poll-bound Punjab is the release of Dera Sirsa chief Ram Rahim on 21-day parole. While the Opposition is accusing the BJP government of taking advantage of the Dera Sirsa ahead of elections, the BJP leaders call it a routine process.

It may be recalled that while Dera Beas has a strong influence in all the neighbouring states including Punjab, Dera Sirsa also has a huge number of followers in Malwa and it is a major vote bank for political parties. About two weeks ago, several political leaders had gathered at Salabatpura, a branch of Dera Sirsa in the Malwa region, to attend a function to win over Dera supporters for electoral gain.

BJP leaders by meeting Gurinder Singh Dhillon, head of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas seek to send a message to voters regarding their proximity to the Dera. Shah's meeting with Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib is also significant. The move is an attempt by the BJP to send a message to Sikhs and the party is likely to benefit from it.

The state BJP leadership however argues that one should not jump to conclusion that party leaders meeting Dera chiefs has a political objective. Harjit Singh Grewal, a senior BJP leader, said that deras were influential in Punjab and the majority of people were associated with them. They exist in over 9,000 of the approximately 13,000 villages of Punjab.

"It is wrong to deduce the political significance of PM Modi's meeting with Dera Beas chief, leaders of all parties used to go to Dera," he said, adding that BJP will get the votes of Dera Sirsa followers. As for Shah's meeting with Giani Harpreet Singh, Grewal said that the meeting was a courtesy call and the Home Minister had requested the Jathedar of Akal Takht to make efforts for maintaining communal harmony and it should not be seen as a political meeting.

Congress' appeal to deras

Punjab Congress vice president Gurwinder Singh Bali said that those with religious views and running the deras help political parties which work for maintaining democracy and development while not resorting to communalism. He said that it was not just Prime Minister who had met Dera Radha Swami Chief but Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had also met Gurinder Singh Dhillon twice.

He hoped that other Congress leaders could also meet the Dera Radha Swami chief. He appealed to the followers of Dera Sirsa followers and Radha Soami Satsang Beas to vote for Congress. Regarding Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar of Akal Takht, Bali said that it would not benefit the BJP at the moment.

Doesn't do politics of religion: AAP

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that it does not indulge in politics over religion. AAP spokesperson Neil Garg said that his party does not get involved in the politics over religion as religion is a personal matter of an individual and therefore the AAP does not want to interfere in anyone's personal interests.

BJP playing a losing game: Akali Dal

Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Advocate Arshdeep Singh Kaler said that no matter what the BJP does, it will not be of any use. He said that BJP leaders think of deras only when the elections are approaching and it was playing a losing game.

