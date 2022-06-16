Ludhiana: An elderly Punjab man from Azad Nagar stripped in front of the District Police Commissioner's office in protest against alleged police inaction in finding his missing son. Police Commissioner assured the man that the police will try their best to find his son. Mahinder Singh Romana said his son in his 20s who worked in a private company in recovery of loans, went missing on June 13 on his way back home from work.

Romana said he had approached the concerned police stations but to no avail. The cops instead of lodging complaints “insulted” him. Romana said he used to sell newspapers but he was forced to quit his job for his visits to police stations. He appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to intervene in tracing his missing son.

