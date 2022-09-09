Sangrur (Punjab): Four months after the CBI conducted searches at his premises in connection with a Rs 40.92-crore bank fraud, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided different properties, including the residence, of AAP Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra.

14 ED sleuths, who were accompanied by paramilitary security forces, raided his cattle-feed factory, residence, school, and hotel in Dhuri of Sangrur which lasted for 14 hours. CBI had reportedly seized Rs 32 lakh, the mobile phone of Majra and his brother, and documents related to various properties and bank accounts. Officials also recorded the statement of MLA Majra and his brother.

With the ED raids conducted in the next two days, searches were conducted at residences of top Punjab excise officials in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy. Reacting to it, an AAP leader said, he will not come under any kind of pressure and the amount recovered from the house was a business payment. He also accused the central BJP government of misusing central agencies against AAP leaders.

In the fraud case, CBI had alleged that the accused did not use the loan taken from a bank for business and diverted it to some other purposes.