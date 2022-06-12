Amritsar (Punjab): A Dubai-returned man was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in the wee hours of Sunday in Amritsar. Police sources said that the incident took place at the Ghanupur Kale area in Amritsar. At around 3.30 am, Harpinder left for Gurdwara Sahib with his wife and children. According to police, two accused tried to loot him but when he resisted, they shot him and fled from the spot. The deceased has been identified as Harpinder Singh (35).

Hearing the gunshots, locals came out and rushed him to a nearby hospital but Harpinder succumbed to his injuries. Officials of the Chheharta Police Station have reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

According to police sources, Harpinder, an NRI from Dubai, had recently come to Amritsar. "We are recording the statement of his wife and child and examining the CCTV footage. The accused will be arrested soon," a police official said. However, he declined to divulge any further information saying that the matter is currently under investigation.

The family members of the deceased said that he has returned from Dubai a few weeks ago and was going to pay homage at Gurdwara Sahib. They demanded immediate arrest of the accused.