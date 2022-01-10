Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia in the drugs case and ordered him to join the ongoing investigation. He had moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the matter after a Mohali court dismissed his plea for the same at the end of December.

Majithia's lawyer DS Sobti said, "Bikram Singh Majithia has been granted interim bail. He will be joining the investigation the day after tomorrow at 11 am before the SIT". He also said that the case against the MLA is nothing but political vendetta.

SAD MLA and former Akali minister were booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, in the last week of December. FIR registered against him states that he was booked for allowing drug smuggling using his property or conveyance, financing the distribution or sale of drugs, and hatching a criminal conspiracy for smuggling.

A few years ago, a drug racket worth Rs 6,000 crore was busted in Punjab, which was then investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Former Akali Dal Minister Bikram Singh Majithia had also been questioned by the ED back then.

Majithia is the brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. The former Punjab minister has denied all charges against him.